Youngstown construction company recognized as Hometown Heroes after helping Warren veteran

(WYTV) – You hear it all the time: It’s tough to find good help, but a local company went the extra mile to help a Valley veteran in crisis.

A winding ramp will help Phil Floyd as his Parkinson’s Disease progresses. It might not seem like much, but it brought this Vietnam vet to tears when it was being built.

“My life was just this part here — living room and dining room. That’s the main problem right now. It’s hard for me to get around, but with this, I got everything I need on one floor,” Phil said.

For years, a chair in the living room was Phil’s bed.

He needed an addition to his Warren home so he could have a first floor bedroom.

Phil’s wife Kim says getting this job done was a huge hurtle.

“Most of the contractors didn’t even get out of the car. Most of them stopped there and gave a ridiculous price as to how much it’s going to be,” Kim said

Carl Alexander and his staff took on the project.

“He’s the real hero, our veterans. The people that put their uniform on everyday. They’re the real heroes. We were happy to help them out,” Alexander said.

Kim calls it divine intervention, a chance visit to the Mahoning Valley Home and Garden show.

“With this addition, it gives me peace of mind. To know that I can leave here and he’s gonna be okay. He’s not going to fall and he can use the restroom. So, they’re family to us now,” Kim said.

Dave Ferrara works at Alexander Construction. A veteran himself, he worked with the VA to get funding for the project.

“They were having a hard time with the situation, but we were able to come in. Being a vet and being desperate, like Carl said, he needed it done and we were able to get it done for them,” Ferrara said.

Alexander Construction is this week’s Hometown Hero.