Young Hometown Hero ensures classmates are warm by supplying them with winter coats

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WYTV) – This week’s Hometown Hero has a passion for helping others. The Leavittsburg student donates coats to help keep kids at her school warm during the winter.

“It warms my heart a lot and it feels better knowing I’m doing something for those kids,” said Hometown Hero Khloe McIe.

Seeing a need and taking action — at just seven years old, McIe is wise beyond her years.

“I came home from school and I told my mom there was a bunch of kids that didn’t have coats and they couldn’t go out to recess,” she said.

She knew she wanted to help, but how? After talking with her mom, McIe started doing chores for money, and last year saved enough to buy and donate 11 coats for her fellow students at LaBrae.

“I wanted them to feel as special as me,” she said.

McIe is very special. She knows how important it is to give back.

She has inspired so many people in our community. Just this week, with the help of some generous donations, McIe was able to give 23 coats, 24 hats, 40 pairs of gloves and 15 pairs of shoes to her school.

“I’m so happy I actually got to donate them!” she said.

McIe already has her goal set for next year.

“I’m going to make it harder so I can actually do it. So I think I’m going to make it 25,” she said.

She hopes other kids are inspired but what she’s doing.

“Maybe they’ll recognize that they can do it too,” she said.

McIe is among our youngest Hometown Heroes, but she has a big message that we all can use once in a while.

“Just be kind to other people — that’s all you got to do,” she said.