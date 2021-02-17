With great back story, Boardman bakery owner named Hometown Hero for creating non-profit

"The whole heart of my business is doing good and doing something beyond myself"

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Not born in the Valley, but thriving in it. This week’s Hometown Hero may not be native to our area, but in the nearly five years he has lived here, he has become a very special part of the community through his ice cream/bakery business.

Shaun DaVill moved to Lisbon in 2017, but his journey as a hero started in March 2019 when he opened his first shop in Lisbon called N2 by DaVill, bringing a new concept of nitrogen ice cream to the Valley.

Fast forward to September of that year, when DaVill bought Crumbles Bakery on Market Street in Boardman to keep the store alive and its special needs workers employed.

“It gives them a place to go where they belong and they’re really doing amazing stuff,” DaVill said.

In early 2020, DaVill decided it was time for a new location, right along South Avenue in Boardman, and his employees and goodies went with him.

N2 by DaVill continued to thrive, even during the pandemic. He advocated for his employees and for small businesses struggling to stay afloat.

In October 2020, DaVill went above and beyond for a little boy from Campbell fighting leukemia. He donated a custom birthday cake to 4-year-old Philip Igo.

“It’s just a cake but it’s not just a cake. It’s a big deal for this child and for the family, so I’m honored,” DaVill said.

In January 2021, DaVill used his business to raise money for his 4-year-old nephew battling brain cancer. In that process, he created a non-profit called “The Heart of DaVill” to help other people in the future.

“The whole heart of my business is doing good and doing something beyond myself,” DaVill said.

It’s the reason DaVill is now a Hometown Hero.

“I’m flattered that anyone would think that about me, that I’m any type of a hero because the real heroes are the people I’m sticking up for,” DaVill said.

He said the community in the Valley has really made a huge impact on his success and in his passion for giving back.

“Home isn’t like where you live necessarily, as to where you are entwined and accepted and loved. You love and you love and accept others. This is where I’m supposed to be,” DaVill said.