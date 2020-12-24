Simple Greek is a chain that has the Hometown Hero philosophy

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Our Hometown Hero is feeding people this week. By the time the holidays are over, Katie Staffrey and her fellow restaurant employees will have fed thousands.

There are so many social agencies, organizations, clubs that are donating food to the hungry this Christmas, it’s hard to pick out one to be representative.

So, we chose a private company, a private restaurant franchise called the Simple Greek. They are donating food to the hungry. Staffrey is the regional coordinator for the three Simple Greek restaurants in this area.

“We are doing about 200 meals to the Way Station out in Columbiana today from this location. And our Niles location, we are doing the Rescue Mission,” Staffrey said.

There are three Simple Greek restaurants in the area: Boardman, Niles and Hermitage. Together, they will have distributed 3,000 dinners.

“It just means getting food into people’s bellies that don’t know where their next meal is going to be coming from, and it’s just awesome to be a big part of it,” Staffrey said.

To the men and women of Simple Greek, becoming a Hometown Hero is not complicated.

