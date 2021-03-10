Roofing company staff named Hometown Heroes for supporting local businesses, charities

TEMA Roofing matched the money raised by the "Shop Local, Give Hope!" campaign to give to local charities

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A roofing company in Liberty Township stepped in to help two local charities who were helping those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, all while also supporting local businesses.

This week’s Hometown Heroes are the staff from TEMA Roofing.

Justin Froelich is the vice president of sales at TEMA Roofing. To set an example for his employees and family, he wanted his company to get involved with helping the community.

“It’s important to myself in raising my children and having a successful business in the Valley that you have to give back, you have to step up. If you’re needed, you have to be there and go above and beyond — service above self,” Froelich said.

Froelich joined up with the “Shop Local, Give Hope!” campaign to help the community support locally-owned businesses.

“I said sign us up, and it was a hit. It worked great. So it got the community involved, got people out shopping and the more they spent, the more we spent and it went to a great cause,” Froelich said.

TEMA matched the money raised by the campaign to give to local charities.

“Anybody who bought a gift certificate at a local family-owned business, whether it was a restaurant, a store or clothing department, we matched up to a certain amount,” Froelich said.

TEMA then chose to give the proceeds of the Shop Local, Give Hope! campaign to the Salvation Army and Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley because they were helping those hurt by the pandemic the most.

“They’re local, they do a lot, especially with the pandemic right now. I think they’ve stepped up in a big way in the community when they have needed them the most,” Froelich said.

Froelich hopes others will step in to help someone else in the future.

“I say it all the time — if we’re not going to help each other out, nobody will. So this is the least we could do,” he said.