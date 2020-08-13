Pandemic doesn’t stop Hometown Heroes from sharing their love of performance with kids

Todd Hancock and Maureen Collins with Easy Street Productions have had to move their workshops and classes online

(WYTV) – Maureen Collins and Todd Hancock have been entertaining and teaching children to perform for over 30 years through Easy Street Productions. They’ve recently had to readjust how they do that in light of the pandemic.

Maureen runs singing and dancing classes, which have gone virtual.

Todd founded Easy Street Productions and Maureen was his biggest find.

“To be able to reach out to these kids, and every one of them that shows up on a Saturday and their families, those are my heroes,” she said.

The virus canceled shows and shut down face-to-face workshops. Life wasn’t so easy on Easy Street, but it forced them to pivot to keep the kids’ skills sharp.

“Thankfully, Maureen’s personality is what makes them work. Her energy goes right through the screen,” Todd said.

Maureen was intimidated by the technology at first, but she saw how it helped some kids open up.

“Do tremendous through these Zooming classes,” she said. “They feel so comfortable at home. Then there are others that really love being with the other kids and maybe they start out a little on the slow side.”

Ron Goulish nominated Maureen and Todd, saying they’re teaching the kids more than just singing and dancing.

“In my estimation, I’ve watched these two work, and love and teach children for decades, and what they’re doing is teaching to give back to the community. And in my estimation, that spells hero,” Ron said.