Local pharmacists recognized as Hometown Heroes for work fighting against COVID-19

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Our Hometown Heroes this week have spent every day at work since February saving lives by protecting thousands from the coronavirus.

We followed two Youngstown pharmacists as they prepared for another day of needles and nervous questions.

The vaccination line started in February at the CVS Pharmacy on Mahoning Avenue — 200 a day, but Scot Gherardi and Sarah Fay said they were ready.

“We’ve done so many vaccinations here — five, six thousand — helping the community get healthy and able to get out there and not wear masks. It’s really benefited the community,” Gherardi said.

Now it’s down to 20 or 30 a day stepping into one of two vaccination rooms, but the pharmacists are also on the road.

“I’ve been all over, starting December of last year. I was in Akron, Cleveland and right here in Youngstown to many of those long-term care facilities or housing developments where we could provide those vaccinations to people who can’t come to us,” Fay said.

Customer Valleri Gallo nominated Gherardi and Fay, calling them almost “mini” doctors who are ready to go above and beyond.

“We try to treat all our patients like they’re family, you know? Trying to view everyone like they’re a family member and, you know, you just want to help them,” Gherardi said.

Gherardi and Fay said they’ll be giving away the Pfizer shot until they’re told to stop. It’s an ongoing process.