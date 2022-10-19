(WYTV) – This week’s Hometown Hero dedicates his time to providing individualized support to residents in mental health and recovery programs.

Sean Robinson, director of housing at Meridian HealthCare, humbly accepted his Hometown Hero award. He works with less fortunate and low-income individuals.

Robinson has served as Meridian’s housing director for the last six years and oversees all of Meridian’s seven housing facilities. He says he doesn’t do what he does for the accolades.

“I always wanted to be able to help people,” Robinson said.

Robinson’s father was a pastor in Youngstown. He was Robinson’s inspiration for entering this profession.

“Watching him meet with individuals from different walks of life and being able to meet everyone where they were at, I was always fascinated by that,” Robinson said.

Robinson takes a hands-on approach to helping residents and patients receive the mental health or recovery support they need, and it shows.

“I’ve watched Sean in action before. I’ve watched him work with residents, and to see how much empathy he has and how our patients and residents relate to him, it’s very nice to see,” said Darla Gallagher with Meridian HealthCare.

“We are in a time where everybody needs some type of support and hope,” Robinson said.

There’s one thing Robinson likes to tell people at the end of their interviews.

“You coming in here is gonna be a blank slate. It’s almost like we give you a blank canvas. We’re gonna provide you with all the paint and all the brushes you need. You can paint the picture from this point on what you want your life to be,” Robinson said.

Robinson says it doesn’t matter what people look like or where they come from. It’s his goal to meet them where they’re at.