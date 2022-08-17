(WYTV) – For this week’s Hometown Hero, we didn’t choose just one person, but an organization: Full Spectrum Community Outreach.

The LGBTQ+ activism group was started in 2016 by President Tim Bortner. Since then, it’s hosted several outreach events every year.

Daniel Tirabassi, Vice President of Full Spectrum, said before the organization started, the LGBTQ+ community was splintered.

“There wasn’t much of a resource here. We had one doctor that worked with transgender people. People were still hiding,” says Tirabassi. “There were a couple of gay bars open, but nothing that solidified a community.”

Today, Full Spectrum hosts Pride in the Valley and helps organize other events like March for the T, which is an event for transgender rights.

“It was needed right in downtown Youngstown. People driving by, seeing us. I’ve been doing it for many years, where we have to fight for our rights and you kind of get real sick of doing it,” said Tirabassi.

The group is also involved in Transgender Day of Remembrance, which honors the memory of the transgender people who were killed in acts of anti-transgender violence.

“We’ve done things with working with major medical facilities to make sure that people are being treated the way they should be treated,” said Tirabassi. “We work with schools to make sure that … kids are being accepted, that intolerance isn’t being had.”

Now, Full Spectrum is working on one of its biggest projects yet: A homeless shelter.

“For homeless adult LGBTQ people to start with because that’s not a resource that’s actually readily available in the country — much less in our area,” said Tirabassi.

But Full Spectrum can’t purchase the shelter without the community’s help, and it will continue to accept donations.