Hubbard High School senior Hometown Hero gives back to first responders

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – This week’s Hometown Hero is a senior at Hubbard High School, Mya Reynolds, who overcame adversity and, by doing so, was able to give back to first responders in her community.

A little over two weeks ago, Mya Reynolds wanted to paint her senior parking space in honor of police, fire and the military.

Not even 24 hours after she painted it, the spot was defaced.

A few days after, Reynolds was back outside, repairing the damage with help from members of the police and fire departments and her friends.

“It just shows what type of community Hubbard really is and how supportive they really are and how amazing they really are,” Reynolds said.

She had an influx of donations from the community wanting to help her.

So in turn, she decided to take the donation and give it right back to the first responders in the community:

the Hubbard Police Department, Eagle Joint Fire District and VFW Post 3767.

“To have somebody of her age that realizes the importance of what we do, what the fire department does, what the community does, is heartwarming,” said Sergeant Chris Moffitt of the Hubbard Police Department.

“It shows a lot in her character. Really just means a lot that someone of her age is thinking about the first responders in her area and military, and it really means a lot to us,” said Lee O’Hara, a firefighter with the Eagle Joint Fire District.

Reynolds says she is appreciative of everyone’s support and couldn’t believe the honor she was receiving. She also was presented with the Patriotic Citizen Award from the VFW Post 3767.

“It’s extremely important for us to support young people that go out of their way to support our fire, our veterans and our police force. These young people need to be encouraged to do so,” said J. P. O’Brien, judge advocate of VFW Post 3767.

Reynolds says she wasn’t looking for any type of recognition, she just wanted to give back to the people who did so much for her.

Reynolds will be giving the donation to first responders Saturday morning.