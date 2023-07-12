CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) –This week’s Hometown Hero’s dream of becoming a physician is now a reality.

Rocco Bruno has volunteered for and served his community since high school. He’s one step closer to fulfilling his dreams of helping others in the medical field.

“As a family, we have dealt with a lot of health issues, so that kind of inspired me to get in to healthcare volunteering,” Bruno said.

Bruno grew up in Campbell and started volunteering at St. Joseph Warren Hospital his sophomore year of high school. Bruno would go on to attend college at Youngstown State University, where he was involved in many organizations and part of the honors college.

“I’ve always wanted to serve in the military, but unfortunately I ended up being medically disqualified — so that led me to pursuing a different avenue,” Bruno said.

Bruno has a long list of relatives in the medical field and thanks his parents for all their support and inspiration.

“They really provided the encouragement, even in times when I felt I couldn’t do it myself,” he said.

This August, Bruno will dress in scarlet and grey as he attends his first year of medical school at The Ohio State University. He was one of 150 students nationwide to receive a full-ride scholarship through the department of veterans affairs for medical school.

“Growing up in Youngstown, a lot of people look at us like we are underdogs,” he said. “Seeing what people can do here, what they can do and what they can accomplish — I hope that serves as an inspiration for students who follow a similar path.”

The plan after college is to work with the department of veterans affairs and help treat the nation’s veterans as a physician.

He says his journey hasn’t been easy, but helping others is worth it.

“If you are in it for the right reasons, if the motivation is intrinsic, you will find a way to get where you want to be,” Bruno said.