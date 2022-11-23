EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WYTV) – This week’s Hometown Hero comes from Columbiana County.

A grandfather in East Palestine goes above and beyond for not just his family but also for his community.

Every morning, Greg Masher walks his granddaughters and their friends to school. He has raised three of his grandchildren since they were babies. At 61 years old, he’s had a hip and knee replaced, but life never stops for Greg.

“I do know why God gave people kids at an early age because at this age, it’s really hard but they keep me going,” Greg said.

Greg coaches youth girls basketball in East Palestine. He takes his grandkids and their teammates all over the county for their games. The kids even have a special nickname for him – Poppy.

Glenn Fulton is Greg’s lifelong friend. He says everybody loves him and he deserves every positive thing that goes his way.

“He strives to make sure that all those children that he deals with get the best,” Fulton said.

Greg helps his granddaughters and their friends maintain good grades in school. He says they’ve changed his life and inspire him to keep going.

“Before I got Brayla, she was the first one I got custody of, I quit drinking six months before I got her, and I haven’t drunk since and I don’t plan to. The girls keep me grounded, and I love them so much,” Greg said.