Hometown Hero’s ‘love is truly unconditional’ in efforts to help support parents

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – This week’s Hometown Hero is a Trumbull County woman who goes out of her way to make sure the kids and families she serves are happy and healthy. She lets nothing stand in her way as she works to be an answered prayer to parents in the area.

“Young people have always been my heart,” said Paulette Edington.

While the pandemic has changed how we all live, one thing it hasn’t changed is Paulette Edington’s passion.

“Interacting with people, the members, the young people, and getting involved with their everyday lives, relationships are very important to me,” she said.

Edington is the executive director for Trumbull County Fitness in Warren.

With this role, Edington hopes she can help out local families.

“I believe that parenting is one of the hardest jobs that we can ever have, and there’s no training, and I’m a strong believer that we need support,” she said.

That support has come in the form of grant writing to lower the cost of childcare, even using her personal time and resources to make sure families are taken care of.

“Growing up, I always asked God to send someone to help me with my children, to interact with my children, and I’ve been committed that I would be that support,” Edington said.

And she has been that support for Christina Young who nominated her for this honor.

“There was a time where I had just graduated from college, in-between jobs. I just got this new job during the summertime, and she runs this thing called Kids Club, and I told her, ‘Hey, I can only afford this,’ and she was like, ‘You know what, I’m going to take what you can give me.’ She was like, ‘Drop the babies off, we’ll watch them. Go to work and whatever you can give me, I’ll cover the rest,'” Young said.

By blessing others, she herself has been blessed in return.

“I’ve learned so much. One, it’s made me to be a better mom. I get to see the experiences that other young people have and I can see a different view and understand my children a little better even though they are adults now,” Edington said.

And her impact has touched so many throughout the years.

“She’s one of those people that shows love that they say is the closest to what God shows us. Her love is truly unconditional. No matter what you’ve done, who you are, who your family is, she’s going to show you that love,” Young said.

“We give because we’ve been given to. We love because we are loved. We forgive because we have been forgiven, so when people think about me, I hope that they can say, ‘She made me feel loved. She made me feel supported. She made me feel comfortable,'” Edington said.

She says she doesn’t plan on slowing down soon. Currently, she is in the planning stages of her next project with a local school. As to what it is, you’ll have to stay tuned to find out.