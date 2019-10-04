Hometown Hero’s breast cancer journey inspires her to give back through national non-profit

Jodi Morrison recently teamed up with "I Support the Girls" to help women across our region

(WYTV) – This week’s Hometown Hero is a breast cancer survivor who recently teamed up with a nationally known non-profit to help women.

Jodi Morrison had a bi-lateral mastectomy three years ago — a journey that changed her life and inspired her to give back.

“You know, I relate to these women more on a personal level. So when they say they feel this or that I understand. So when I got these bras to donate, it just kinda clicked that this is the place they would go to,” she said.

The organization collects and distributes essential items including bras, clothing, hygiene and other products to women in need.

To date, Morrison has already donated over 2,000 products, not including feminine products, to over 40 organizations across Northeast Ohio.

The idea came from the bras she had sitting in a drawer.

She knew after receiving life-saving care at the Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center, it was on the top of her list of places to donate to.

“Just hearing some of the stories, that women came in here to get the bras. They didn’t have them for 15 years because their insurance company wouldn’t pay for them or they just couldn’t afford them. Just to see them walk out with a smile on their face just makes me know that I’m doing it for the right reasons,” Morrison said.

“When we see the acts of kindness like Jodi, you know, who really wanted to go out and make a difference. She knew there was a need for some women who needed products, whether is be mastectomy bras or other products. She wanted to make sure she filled those needs,” said Juli Dulay, of the Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center.

Morrison has an army of help with her daughters and sister behind her.

“They love it. They help me sort and count and everything and we just kinda sort through things, put them in bins and try to figure out which organization we can take them to next,” Morrison said.

As for being this week’s Hometown Hero…

“It’s amazing. I wasn’t expecting this. That’s not the reason I donated all of this to them but it’s a wonderful feeling to be recognized and to be able to help the people who actually really need it,” Morrison said.

Morrison said they are always willing to accept donations. You can get ahold of her on Facebook by searching “I Support the Girls – Northeast Ohio“.