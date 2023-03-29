CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) — This week’s Hometown Heroes are working hard to help rescued animals move on to better lives.

Throughout the year, we do a lot of horrific stories regarding animal abuse, but there’s no shortage of volunteers helping out. At Animal Charity in Canfield, three special people stand out.

Every Monday through Friday for the past six years, on his lunch break, Douglas Sears has been walking dogs at Animal Charity. After seeing another volunteer post a video of a dog he then adopted on Facebook, he started posting videos, too, in hopes to get other dogs adopted.

“It’s almost like a family member,” Sears said. “Some of these dogs I’ve walked for five years — they do they feel like family members.”

“Family” is a great word to describe the volunteers. Included in Sears’ pack are Maria Morales and Ed Pomponio.

Morales is actually the one who posted the video of the dog Sears adopted.

Pomponio volunteers to walk the dogs along with Sears and Morales. He is at Animal Charity every morning if he can be. Unfortunately, he wasn’t there to get his plaque from 33 WYTV anchor Brandon Jaces, but Morales gave it to him the next day.

Morales: “You are a hometown hero. Look at that! Isn’t that nice?”

Pomponio: “Really?”

Morales: “Look at you!”

Pomponio: “Wow.”

Morales: “Isn’t that nice?”

Pomponio:”I don’t deserve this.”

Morales: “Of course you deserve it, you’re the man of the hour.”

“It’s nice to put the time in, because they put it in with you. They love you no matter what,” Morales said.

While these volunteers work their tails off, the needs for more and donations is always there for Animal Charity and many other local places.

“A lot of them receive no funding whatsoever, other than donations. It doesn’t have to even be monetary,” Sears said. “They have cleaning supplies and food they need, and blankets. It’s amazing how they go through blankets, the little 5-foot by 7-foot blankets.”

As Sears mentioned, he goes during his lunch break, since he works right across the street from Animal Charity.

Morales also works fulltime as a hairdresser but still manages to fit in some extra walks and snuggles with the pups on top of other volunteer work she does throughout the year