Hometown Heroes with heart for animals work with humane agents to provide veterinary care

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. (WYTV) – A Mercer County woman and her husband are using their veterinary skills to give back.

Veterinarian Dr. Nicole Pearsall and her husband, Boomer, have been operating their West Middlesex clinic, Penn-Ohio Veterinary Services, for more than a decade.

“I always wanted to be a vet from the time I was very, very young,” she said. “Obviously, went off to college and stuff and then went off to vet school at Purdue, and I always knew I wanted to come back to West Middlesex.”

Throughout their time in the area, they’ve also partnered with several local animal rescues and humane agencies.

“It all started with the Humane Society of Mercer County back in 2015,” Boomer said.

At that point in time, they had been in operation for about six years.

“The president, at the time, called the office and asked if we’d be willing to see an animal for them. It had been hit by a car,” Boomer said. “We said, ‘Yes, have your humane agent bring them up.'”

From there, their assistance with treating, saving and caring for countless animals brought to them by Mercer County humane agents blossomed.

Then came Animal Charity, Mahoning County’s only humane agency.

“We actually got involved with them because their one humane agent brought their personal dog here,” Boomer said. “She enjoyed the experience and vet care, and she said, ‘We need help. Are you willing to help us?’ And I said, ‘Absolutely.'”

If that wasn’t enough, they also developed a relationship with the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter.

A particular soft spot for the couple? Older animals.

“We don’t want to see a pet, especially a senior pet, that has health problems live its last days in a shelter,” Boomer said. “So we’ve been doing a lot of the rescuing of seniors and helping them out with that.”

For them, day-to-day life truly revolves around animals. In addition to caring for patients and the animals brought to them by rescue agencies, Dr. Nicole also has a passion for miniature horses. They have several.

“With the horses, we travel a lot to shows and stuff so this is what we can do, this is the role we can play and I wouldn’t have it any other way,” she said. “I feel like we have to do it, and we want to do it and I wouldn’t have it any other way because it is very rewarding.”