BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) — This week’s Hometown Heroes are from Boardman: A pair of 6-year-old best friends with a lemonade stand that raises money for a good cause.

Gabbi Giannios and Blake Cooper are best friends. Last summer, they started a lemonade stand, but money from their sales isn’t going in their pockets.

33 News Reporter Kyle Alexander: “Tell me why you guys started your lemonade stand.”

Giannios: “To help people get back to school.”

Every dollar raised went to the Salvation Army of Mahoning County’s back-to-school program, which helps kids get school supplies for the school year.

Giannios and Cooper raised a few hundred dollars with last year’s stand. This year, they surpassed expectations.

Alexander: “You guys remember how much money you raised?”

Cooper: “$3,000.”

To be exact: $3,153.

Giannios and Cooper were so happy to raise that much money. They even delivered the check themselves to the Salvation Army of Mahoning county earlier this month.

Giannios’ dad, Greg Giannios, was blown away when he first calculated the total.

“We were really, really shocked when we got the final numbers,” Greg Giannios said. “It just goes to show you how nice people we got in this community, to come out and and do this.”

Greg Giannios’ favorite part of the lemonade stand was seeing his daughter and and Cooper’s smiles. He is proud of their hard work for a good cause.

“Seeing how good they’re doing for the community and knowing that these two little girls took time out on a Sunday afternoon — it’s a true an honor to them, you know, because very seldom do you see kids doing that nowadays,” Greg Giannios said.