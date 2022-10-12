(WYTV) – This week’s Hometown Heroes do volunteer work here in the Valley and across the United States. The couple shared what motivates them to drive hundreds of miles to serve others.

Back in January of this year, Mike Young had just returned from a trip to Mayfield, Kentucky. He was volunteering to help with cleanup after a devastating tornado killed more than 70 people. His wife, Debbie Young, did not accompany him on that trip, but she has on many, many others.

They both say they have been volunteering together for the last six years.

“One of our things is to love God and love people. I think that’s a big reason why we do this, just to show a little love of Jesus to everybody else,” Mike said.

Debbie says it’s her faith that inspires her to help others.

“To show the love of Christ where ever we go, no matter what we do, and we want to do it together,” Debbie said.

They are currently out of town volunteering, so we presented them with the Hometown Hero award over video chat.

“We’re actually down at Charlotte Motor Speedway, been here since Thursday afternoon. We volunteer on Saturday and Sunday during the race under the grandstand through an organization called Motor Racing Outreach,” Mike said.

Veteran suicide is an issue they deeply care about. Just recently, they hosted a cookout that raised close to $4,000 to be donated to local veteran organization WR 22.

“Both of my sons are Marines. They’re out now. The military is close to Michael’s heart and of course close to mine because of my sons, Ryan and Brandon,” Debbie said.

They say they are humbled to be named Hometown Heroes.

“We don’t do any of this to get any recognition by any means but I was excited. I’m honored that you thought of me to give me that,” Mike said.