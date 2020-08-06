Hometown Heroes support Animal Charity through their own dog treat business

The two college students are running the business, which started out of a love for their own dogs

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Two college students’ new business venture will not only support them through their schooling, but it will also support animals in need.

Brianna Morton and Ivan Bosnjak are taking their love for their dogs to the next level.

At 16, Brianna began making homemade dog treats for her “best friend,” Sadie.

“She was actually the main start of this program because I figured that she was my baby, so why not make her some treats and spoil her a little bit?”

Brianna said her parents encouraged her to sell to neighbors. It was a big success.

She took a hiatus to adjust to college life, but now she’s rekindling the venture under the name “Sadie’s Tasty Treats” with business partner Ivan.

“It’s good for us. It keeps us busy,” Ivan said. “We are college students and we also have jobs. So it’s just something extra for us to do on the side to help others out and also bring a little bit of income for us to help us grow for our future.”

Currently, they are only offering their classic, all-natural treats but hope to expand product offerings in the very near future.

“We start out with all basic ingredients, ingredients that we eat almost every day,” Brianna said. “So it’s oatmeal, pumpkin, peanut butter and flour. These have all been vet-approved and we have a lot of the benefits on our website.”

Ivan said they’re also planning to release a grain-free option.

“That would allow different dogs to try our treats, because not all dogs can try our classic treats because they do have grain in them and there are some allergies in dogs.”

It was important to the couple that giving back to the community be built into their business model. They knew they wanted to support a charity helping animals.

They decided on Animal Charity of Ohio, which will benefit from 10% of all Sadie’s Tasty Treats sales.

Board member Shelly Marlowe said that money is a huge help.

“We’re not government-funded, so we rely solely on donations from the community to help with assistance with the dogs — getting them not just the food they need, but the vet treatments as well.”

Sadie’s Tasty Treats are sold by the dozen and each treat is personalized with the pup’s name.

Local delivery and shipping options are available. You can visit their website to learn more.