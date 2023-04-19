COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – This week’s Hometown Hero takes us to Columbiana’s Main Street Theater where over a year ago, it was at risk of closing its doors. But, one family bought it to make sure the city has a theater.

The Main Street Theater has been a mainstay in the center of town for 70 years, but during COVID-19, the theater laid silent.

When the previous owners were looking to sell it, the new owners could have gotten rid of the theater, but John and Beth Kufleitner stepped in.

“After about three or four months, I came home one day and was telling him what happened and he turned to me and said, ‘Why don’t we just buy it?'” Beth said.

John made a call to Erich Offenburg with the Columbiana Cultural Collective, who called the owners and struck up a deal.

“To have the Kufleitners is a blessing, and purchasing the building and allowing us to open it up, I cried. It was amazing,” Offenburg said.

The Kufleitners’ daughter and other relatives were part of the theater, along with their son Tanner, who was involved with the special needs theater program.

“We have two different shows during the year where all of our actors have special needs. We have attendants that we work with. We make everyone successful on stage,” Offenburg said.

“I think it’s a great thing for any community because it’s a nice, safe space for kids to learn about who they are,” Beth said.

Those who work closely with the Kufleitners know their love for the Main Street Theater.

“She’s very passionate about it because they were able to participate in something that was really fulfilling for them, and they can express their personalities and stuff. I think she’s very proud about that,” said D.J. Rigby.

“We just kind of purchase the place and let them run with it,” Beth said.