AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – This week’s Hometown Hero doesn’t just focus on one person, but a group of heroes who put clothes on people’s backs.

“Clothes Closet” consists of a group of volunteers at Cornersburg Baptist Church on Tippecanoe Road who offer pajamas — and prayers.

“We thought there was a need,” said volunteer Denise Deeter. “God laid it on my heart that maybe this was something we could do for the community.”

At present, volunteers are getting ready for the next Clothes Closet giveaway, putting out clothes for the fall. The giveaways are on the second Saturday of every month.

It’s a blessing to see those people come through those doors,” said Deeter. “They get what they need and thank us on the way out.”

Those who attend the giveaway leave with hats, coats, gloves and shoes, but also prayer, goodwill and hope.

“It means an opportunity to give others some of the hope I’ve received through Christ,” said volunteer Jennifer Mosher. “I think the most important thing we have to offer for them is God’s love as opposed to our own.”

The organization also gives away greeting cards for birthdays, Thanksgiving or sympathy and they welcome donations.

“If anyone was to donate, it would be best if they give us a call ahead of time,” said Reverend Randy Langham of Cornersburg Baptist Church. “We’re usually here every Tuesday and Thursday morning, but we definitely prefer they give us a call to let us know they are coming.”

The next giveaway is Saturday, Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. to noon. For more information, call 330-799-2833 or visit them online at Cornersburg.org.