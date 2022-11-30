St. CLAIR TWP., Ohio (WYTV) — For this week’s Hometown Hero, we feature a local volunteer fire department — not only for the work they’ve done in the community, but the work they’ve done in other communities.

Who shows up when you have to call 9-1-1? For the people of Calcutta and St. Clair Township, it’s the Calcutta Volunteer Fire Department.

But when another natural disaster hits a different state, they’ll pack their bags and head out to help there, too.

“The first one some of the guys when on was [in] Louisiana, that was the hurricane and big flood down there,” says Chief Dave McCoy.

Since last year, they’ve been to Kentucky after the tornado and later on, the flooding. Most recently, they went to Florida after Hurricane Ian, where McCoy saw firsthand what Mother Nature can do.

“I’m totally amazed how it can rip brick walls down that are like 18 inches thick,” McCoy says.

When a natural disaster happens, the fire department has to get approval from the township to travel down. They send a truck with their gear and water to a place many hours away.

“We stepped up to be volunteers. We stepped up here, at Calcutta Fire Department, to be a volunteer, to help people,” McCoy says.

Even though the size of some of these natural disasters haven’t happened in this area in a long time, it could still happen one day.

“With all the trips being said, it allows us to be more prepared for an event that would happen, right here in this area,” McCoy says.

McCoy says he’s learned one of the biggest things he’s learned how to use resources effectively by being able to reach out to other fire departments or the county emergency management agency.

But the other thing they get is a big welcome from sleep-deprived departments.

“They are tired. They’ve worked around the clock, lucky if they’ve had four hours of sleep. Their arms are wide open. They always greet you with a smile and say, ‘We’re so glad you guys were able to come down,” McCoy says.