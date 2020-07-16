Hometown Heroes: Mother/daughter duo sewed masks for businesses that ran low during outbreak

They also bought Girl Scout cookies to donate to businesses that stayed open during the pandemic

(WYTV) – This week’s Hometown Hero award goes to 12-year-old Kandace Beatty and her mother Kelley of Boardman.

Kandace has been involved in Girl Scouts and 4-H for several years, where she has learned several valuable skills, including sewing.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, she and her mom made masks for places that were running low.

“So we, she mostly, sewed masks and we donated almost 100 to the VA [Clinic] in Cleveland,” Kelley said.

“I think it makes me feel, like, grateful to the people that stayed open and to give them a reward and be proud of them,” Kandace said.

Kandace started getting monetary donations to buy material to make the masks.

When they had money left over, they used it to buy Girl Scout cookies and donated them to several local businesses that stayed open during the pandemic.