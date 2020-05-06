Hometown Heroes: Mother-daughter duo donates homemade masks to first responders

The masks they make are three layers of fabric to provide added protection

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – This week’s Hometown Heroes are a mother-daughter duo in Hubbard who decided to do what they can to help first responders in the Valley.

Over the past several weeks, Wendy Chen and her mom, Ming Qui Chen, have been making homemade masks and donating them.

“As of today, I’ve made like over 600 myself. My mom has made over 100 herself, so combined it’s over 700,” Wendy said.

The duo began making masks after hearing about the shortages of PPE.

“We know there is a very large shortage of masks in the U.S. and a lot of people have been looking for them, especially the nurses, the doctors, the medical workers, everybody in the front lines,” Wendy said.

With that in mind, they went to work, donating batch after batch of masks to area hospitals, doctors’ offices, police departments or anyone who needs one.

“Our main goal is just spreading the love and sharing the things that are needed with everybody,” Wendy said.

Wendy said she learned how to sew from her mom, who used to be a seamstress. The masks they make are three layers of fabric to provide added protection.

Each mask takes about 20 minutes to make.

“I don’t like to see someone struggling to find something. Even with food, you know? If someone is in need of something, I would love to give and this is just something, the least I can give, and that’s because I know how to,” she said.

As word spread of their efforts, folks have been donating materials and money to help cover costs.

They plan to continue making masks as long as they see a need for them in the community.

Check back for the full video, which will air on WYTV at 11 p.m.