CHAMPION, Ohio (WYTV) — This week’s Hometown Heroes are three seniors at Champion High School who put together care packages for Trumbull County Children Services to give to kids in foster care.

Paige Soltis, Nicole Emerine and Braelyn Bussey were tasked with creating a difference in the community through a project as part of their English class.

“I just wanted to give back to the kids that come with nothing because they get taken abruptly from their houses,” said Emerine. “They don’t have the time to maybe pack the things that they want or they forget things that they’re really going to need.”

So the trio put together care packages — over 30 of them, full of hygiene products, toys, blankets and such — to give to Trumbull County Children Services.

“Just being able to give back and let them have something that they can actually call their own and hopefully keep with them,” Soltis said.

To start, they needed to raise some money and get some donations, which led Emerine to her church.

“I told them what we were doing, and I read them the flyer, and in the first day we had about $100, and then we just kept getting monetary donations from them, and by the end of it we had over $600,” Emerine said.

Then they had to shop, which wasn’t all that easy.

“Like where to go shopping, what to buy them because we’re not little kids anymore, so we don’t really know what kids like nowadays — but other than that, it was really easy,” Bussey said.

Helping children in foster care wasn’t a random choice — whether personally or through someone they know, this group knows what these children go through.

“Seeing all the stuff that they went through, it was heartbreaking, so trying to help kids that are in there — it’s touching,” Bussey said.

Emerine was in foster care. She was a little over a year old, so she doesn’t remember much.

“But I’ve heard stories about it, and I showed up with nothing. I didn’t even have shoes on,” Emerine said.

“It’s just great to see … when you have your community supporting and being able to give back to — it’s just a good feeling,” Soltis said.

Soltis said the most difficult part of it in her eyes was getting everything done on time: They’ve done all of this in a little over a month.