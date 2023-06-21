CANFIELD, Ohio (Wytv) – This week we learn about two Hometown Heroes. Both are known for their dedication to wildlife in Northeast Ohio and parts of Pennsylvania.

Heather Merritt and her son Cameron run Birds in Flight Sanctuary in Canfield. A non-profit that began in 1991 just rescuing birds. Now, that has changed.

“Together we have accomplished a lot,” Merritt said. “We had to do the mammals, too. We weren’t going to leave anything out. So, we started mammals in ’97 and have done everything since ’97.”

Merritt and her son serve over 50 counties in Ohio and Pennsylvania. That’s why they needed the 80-acre property on Columbiana-Canfield Road.

“I had worked for 31 years on one acre, so we had every speck taken by cages and everything else. And to have this space to spread out, open to the public one day soon, hopefully,” Merritt said.

Cameron Merritt says that right after the animals and the wildlife, the main focus is education. The Merritts rescue, rehabilitate and release animals — all out of the goodness of their heart.

“I don’t think a lot of people understand me and Heather are volunteers. We don’t get paid for this. It’s more of a hobby than a job,” Cameron Merritt said.

The Merritts are excited to welcome the public to their land soon. They hope it can serve as a place to learn, but also a place to find peace