Hometown Heroes lead food ministry at Champion church, making sure pantry is always full

Ken and Sharon Armstrong, along with several dozen volunteers, call it "doing God's work"

CHAMPION, Ohio (WYTV) – Our Hometown Heroes this week know how to feed hungry families — they’ve been doing it for years at Champion Christian Church.

Husband and wife Ken and Sharon Armstrong have a pantry stocked and refrigerators full of food.

Dale and Carol Hatch started the food ministry, which is basically a food pantry at the church, in 2011.

About four and a half years ago, the Armstrongs took over. They and their several dozen volunteers call it “doing God’s work.”

“Goodwill, out of the kindness of our hearts and knowing there are things out there we can do for people,” Ken said.

Sharon needed little convincing to go along with her husband — she’s right there with him, stacking cans.

“But we hope to continue doing this because, you know, this is how we can show the love of God and Jesus Christ, is to reach out to the people among us, around us,” Sharon said.

Ken and Sharon pick up the perishable items — the butters, the cheese, fruits and vegetables — the day before at the Second Harvest Food Bank in Youngstown. They feed about 100 families a month, which is around 300 people.

They also pick up toiler paper.

Thanks to generous donations and the Second Harvest Food Bank, Champion Christian Church’s food ministry is open for business every third Saturday of the month. Of course, if you need emergency food, that’s available anytime, just call the church at 330-847-0785.