Hometown Heroes in Warren help by providing students with food and support

Two women in Warren are working to keep a food pantry stocked for kids

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – There can’t be learning until the essential needs are met. Warren’s Willard Elementary recognized this when they launched their in-school pantry.

Principal Michelle Chiaro says they have more than just food available.

“We also have clothing, shoes, socks, underwear, coats. Also, personal items they might need, soap, shampoo and those types of things,” Chiaro said.

But food plays a big role in helping with clarity when it comes to learning. Lisa Miller runs Do-Cut in Warren, and she decided to help with the pantry. But she needed someone to do it with her.

Miller contacted Patty Abbey from Warren Baking Company to help with fresh bread for the pantry.

“I couldn’t buy fresh bread every week without Patty and Warren Baking. She holds it for me, and I go pick it up every Monday morning – rain, snow sleet or shine,” Miller said.

“It’s a great thing the pantry provides. Now, they focus on their lessons not on their bellies growling or their shoes not fitting,” Abbey said.

Miller and Abbey are helping families around Warren this Thanksgiving, too.

“For Thanksgiving, our Do-Cut family will donate 30 complete Thanksgiving dinners. We will bring it here and the school will pass it out at their discretion,” Abbey said.

Lisa Miller and Patty Abbey are working to help others, and that makes them this week’s WYTV Hometown Heroes!