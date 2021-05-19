Hometown Heroes helping those suffering from drug addiction in the Valley

OhioCan is a nonprofit group caring for addicted people across the state of Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Last year, 117 people died of drug overdoses in Mahoning County. Two Hometown Hero volunteers who are doing what they can to change this.

“A young man, a friend of my daughter’s died of a drug overdose in April 2015 and that got the ball rolling for me,” said Hope Lovrinoff-Moran.

“I lost my son two and a half years ago to a drug overdose and through my grief group became aware of OhioCan and got involved,” said Becky Berry.

Becky and Hope have collected donations of clothing, shoes and blankets at their offices on Wyndom Court in Boardman. If someone staying at a recovery home needs anything, it’s here for them.

“Anywhere from furniture to silverware, cups, dishes and even in the recovery homes themselves, they’ve had needs,” said Lovrinoff-Moran.

OhioCan is a nonprofit group caring for addicted people across the state of Ohio.

“Recovery is a lifelong process and as such, it requires lifelong support,” Lovrinoff-Moran said.

“Seeing somebody else recover when my son did not recover, that’s satisfaction,” Berry said.

They are planning an event this year, since health orders are lifting, and they could always use donations. To donate, visit the OhioCan website.