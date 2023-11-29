CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) — A child leaves Akron Children’s hospital, a pillowcase holding her possessions. The Salvation Army offers a surprise in a Christmas stocking, a pillowcase stocking that came handmade from this week’s Hometown Heroes.

That Quilt Group I Belong To is an organization in a corner of Canfield that’s been around for more than 40 years, making quilts and giving them away.

“Being able to use my hands and to give back in some way to the community and to cover with love is what we do,” said Jeanne Neville, a quilter.

Crayon rolls and pillowcases — Sandy Campbell loves to make them.

“Every child that comes to Akron Children’s gets a pillowcase and the reason behind is that is — strange as it may seem to some of us who live differently — some of those children have nothing to carry their clothing or goods in but that pillowcase,” Campbell said.

And every veteran who answers the last reveille at Hospice House in Poland is covered with red, white and blue.

“To be a member of the community that I grew up in, and to be able to provide the means that people can then create what they want to create to give to others, is really huge,” said Clare Neff, owner of Village Quilts.

The ladies say they look for fabric wherever they can find it to put together their quilts and pillowcases, as well as their Christmas stockings, for the Salvation Army.