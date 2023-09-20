YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — This week’s Hometown Hero is an organization that specializes in preventing drug addiction, with a special focus on children and teens in the Valley.

The Youngstown Urban Minority Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Outreach Program — or YUMADAOP, as it’s commonly referred to as — is working to help young people in the Valley.

“Our main thin is, really, preventing substance abuse within Mahoning County,” says CEO of YUMADAOP Darryl Alexander.

He says the organization’s goal is to better the community through drug and alcohol abuse.

“We want a drug-free community, a place where young people and adults can thrive,” Alexander says.

Part of their program involves going into schools and speaking with children about the dangers of using drugs.

Paul Pegues IV is a certified prevention specialist assistant. He is one of the people who goes into schools to talk to kids.

“We’ve been in Youngstown city schools, Liberty schools. We go into the schools, and we teach prevention from 5th graders until seniors,” Pegues says.

Pegues says drugs have impacted his life — but he is now 20 years sober.

“God has delivered me from that. I sold drugs. I used drugs and counseled others to be off drugs all at the same time,” Pegues says. “I say we never judge a book by its cover, because you never know where someone has come from, or you never know where they are right now.”

Pegues says overcoming his own struggles better equips him to speak to people about why they should never start doing drugs.

“You have to be able to know what type of students you have, what type of atmosphere you have, because some things work with a certain class and some things do not,” Pegues says.