Hometown Heroes help dogs in need of extra love find forever homes

Every Dog Matters rehabilitates dogs in need of some TLC due to medical conditions or trust challenges

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – This week’s Hometown Heroes are volunteers who focus on helping the underdogs. Their group’s mission is to save dogs who need someone to go the extra mile and not give up on them.

The love between a dog and their human is like no other, and Every Dog Matters Rescue Group has helped many find that joy.

“175 in the last three years. We’re very proud of that. We currently have 21 dogs available for adoption,” said Amanda Hamilton, of Every Dog Matters.

Many dogs up for adoption almost didn’t make it to the rescue.

“All the ones that are here now were scheduled to be killed from Franklin County, which is down by Columbus,” Hamilton said.

So, Every Dog Matters stepped in, taking the dogs before they would be euthanized. Their aim is to rehabilitate dogs who need a little extra TLC due to medical conditions or trust challenges.

Dogs like Claude…

“He is about three years old. He’s a boxer pit mix. He was going to get killed because he was heartworm positive. So we’ve got him through the heartworm treatment. He is completely passed,” Hamilton said.

Many canine medical conditions can be treated and healed, but those treatments can take a few months and hundreds of dollars.

Some dogs they care for don’t need medical treatment but are in need of socialization to help them become adoptable, something anyone can help with.

“Right now, we are looking for volunteers mostly. People to come hang out with the dogs. The more people they see, the better they are,” Hamilton said.

With all the care they put into giving these pups a chance at a happy life, they really get to know their personalities and quirks. It helps the group find the right fit for each pup.

Here’s their process:

“You fill out an application and we actually do a vet check and we do a home check. So we come into your home and check it out to make sure it’s the right situation for the dog. Then you get to meet the dog and if everything goes well, we start a two-week trial period. So you don’t adopt the dog on the spot. We make sure it’s the right fit before any papers are signed or anything like that, and we have a higher success rate because of that,” Hamilton said.

Though the process from receiving a dog to finding them a home may take a while, for them, the wait is worth it.

“There are no words, there are no words. It’s a beautiful thing. It’s what keeps us going. There’s times when you cry but when you get to see a dog happy and in a home and safe, it’s a wonderful thing. The happy ones lift your spirit enough to help the next one,” said Polly Liscic, of Every Dog Matters.

If you’d like more information about Every Dog Matters, whether to adopt or volunteer, head over to their website at www.EveryDogMattersRescue.com or their Facebook page: Every Dog Matters Rescue.