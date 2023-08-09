BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Two Boardman English teachers have just had an extraordinary experience in Eastern Europe. Sharing their experience is what makes them this week’s Hometown Heroes.

Dana Safarek and Randy Nord are now back from the Nazi extermination camps in Poland. You can read about the camps in books, but you’ve got to see them to really understand them.

“That’s the biggest challenge, how to share this with students, with the community, our families. I think I’m going to share some of the journals, just the journal I wrote during my time there,” Nord said.

The Jewish Community Relations Council of Youngstown along with an organization called Classrooms Without Borders sent Safarek and Nord to the extermination camps in Poland. Their goal was to look, listen, talk to survivors and bear witness, then bring that knowledge back to Boardman classrooms.

“We were in the epicenter of evil, as one of our speakers said, and to see Howard, the survivor that was with us, who’s gone through such a wonderful life, that was a message of hope right there and I want to carry his message,” Safarek said.

WYTV Anchor Len Rome: “So you’re an English teacher with first-hand knowledge of the Holocaust. What kind of homework assignments would you give your students?”

Safarek: “I think reading is such a powerful tool, so we will be reading a lot of books, both fiction and non-fiction about the Holocaust.”

Rome: “Did you come back a different person?”

Nord: “Absolutely. I think everything now, you look out through that lens of what can happen to people when good people don’t say anything.”

“To actually be there and experience some of those places upfront and personal was just… It was once in a lifetime,” Safarek said.

The presentation the two teachers are putting together is meant not just for Boardman classrooms and elective studies, but for the community. In a couple of weeks, they’ll be taking their presentation on the road and WYTV will keep you updated.