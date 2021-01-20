Hometown Heroes enjoy returning home to Youngstown to give back to community

Over Christmas, Jan Adams and Ronnette Meyers teamed up with a local church for a gift card giveaway

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – This week’s Hometown Heroes are a mother and daughter duo. They may not live in Youngstown anymore, but they’ll always have the city on their hearts and in their minds.

Giving from afar — for Jan Adams and her daughter, Ronnette Meyers, it’s easy. They say you never forget where you came from.

“That’s what it was about for us, giving back to the community where we were born and raised,” Adams said.

Over Christmas, this dynamic duo teamed up with a local church for a gift card giveaway. One thousand $50 gift cards to grocery stores across the area were bought and paid for by Adams and Meyers.

The line of cars was a mile long, leading to the Alpha and Omega First Baptist Church on Youngstown’s east side.

“Our hearts were so heavy that there were so many people in need,” Adams said.

One moment, in particular, stood out among them all — a man who was so thankful to be able to help his family because of this generous gift.

“He said, ‘You saved me, you saved my life.’ And that just touched my heart,” Meyers said.

Adams and Meyers are both business owners in Washington, D.C. At 27, Adams left Youngstown to join the Air Force along with her kids, serving for 24 years. She grew up on the Sharon line.

“We love Youngstown, it’s our home. I’m never ashamed to tell people it’s my home,” Adams said.

Up until third grade, Youngstown is also where Meyers went to elementary school. The city is never far from her mind.

“Our family and the relationships that I built from kindergarten to the third grade that still exist to today, it’s just been amazing that every time I come back to visit they all show up, even my second-grade teacher shows up. It’s amazing,” Meyers said.

That’s what this community is all about.

“Now, of course, we’re thinking about, ‘When are we going back? What’s the next thing we’re going to do?'” Admas said.