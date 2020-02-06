Hometown Heroes deliver meals all across Trumbull County

Trumbull Mobile Meals is one of the most successful non-profit groups anywhere in Trumbull County

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Every day, hundreds of people in Trumbull County look forward to a meal from Trumbull Mobile.

It’s a busy morning at Trumbull Mobile Meals on East Market Street in Warren. Imagine delivering meals to 225 people, Monday through Friday, packing them, delivering them all over Trumbull County.

One of the volunteers involved is Richard Logan who is a driver.

“At minimum, it makes life a little bit more convenient for those that are receiving, and I also realize that maximum it could actually make the difference between someone being able to stay in their home or having to go to assisted living,” said Logan.

Trumbull Mobile Meals is one of the most successful non-profit groups anywhere in Trumbull County. They’ve got around 350 volunteers working here, delivering meals every day.

Peggy Weller and Teresa DeLuca work among the packers.

“I really love it here, you know, the people are so giving,” said Weller.

“My mother received these meals and I know she didn’t have the means to get around as well, so it was a great deal of help to her,” said DeLuca.