CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – A few weeks ago, 33 News told you about a shed in Campbell providing anyone with anything you could need. It’s already getting a big community response, which makes it this week’s Hometown Hero.

Mylissa Santiago and her husband Benji started the Soup City Sharing Shed at the beginning of December. It works on a give-and-take system. Bring donations, and take anything you may need.

“We had a garage sale and there was a bunch of stuff left over, and I said we will open this up to the public and we are taking donations. Let’s make it a little store for the whole community and for anybody. Times are hard for everyone — just to come in and shop for free,” Mylissa said.

The shed is filled with clothes, kitchenware, food, and more. In just a couple of weeks, Mylissa says the response has been amazing — both in users of the shed and donations.

“I’m a bus driver. When I come in for my shift, there’s bags. My mom and I get it out. In the afternoon, there are more bags. Every day we have boxes galore. I want to cry because it’s been so amazing how generous people are,” Mylissa said.

Which is why Mylissa says this award goes beyond her and her husband.

“Me and Benji can’t take credit for this by ourselves because it’s the whole community. Without the community, this wouldn’t have happened,” Mylissa said.

The shed may help people out, especially for the holidays. But Mylissa says the shed will be open year-round.

“We’re going to be having prom dresses. And then for when school season comes, we’re going to have all kinds of uniforms and school supplies. We’re going to focus on that. I’m sure the community will help out,” Mylissa said.

The Soup City Sharing Shed is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day. You can find it on 5th Street in Campbell.



The Santiagos — this week’s WYTV 33 Hometown Heroes.