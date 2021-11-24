Hometown Hero works to house local homeless veterans

(WYTV) – At any given time, there are several dozen homeless veterans in the Mahoning Valley. Brandi Parker, of Veteran’s Haven, said she will not rest until she contacts and helps every one of them.

“It’s definitely a heart-fulfilling position to have to be able to help our men and women of valor to get themselves on their feet and to acquire permanent housing,” Parker said.

Veteran’s Haven is a place for a homeless veteran to find food, clothing and plan to get back into a permanent place to live. It’s part of the VA, and Parker is this week’s Hometown Hero for her efforts there.

Marvin Anthony said he was in a very dark place until he ran across one of Parker’s brochures. Now, he knew where to go.

“I would recommend it to anybody, to any veteran that’s really in need of trying to improve their life,” Anthony said.



The main goal of Veteran’s Haven is to first find temporary shelter, then find permanent shelter.

One of those who were helped, Charles Butcher, had this advice: don’t wait.

“Get help because that’s what drags us deeper. Don’t wait and say, ‘I don’t need it or it’s not for me.’ Just get help,” Butcher said.

“This service center is donation-driven, so we always welcome donations,” Parker said.

Parker will not consider her job done until every homeless veteran is in a home of his, or her own.