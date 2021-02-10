Hometown Hero won’t quit until his mission is complete at Second Harvest Food Bank

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Our Hometown Hero this week wears the uniform of the Ohio Army National Guard and sergeant stripes with it.

Hometown Hero Sgt. Jeff Hunt, of Niles, based in Newton Falls, has gone beyond just putting food on people’s tables.

Youngstown’s Second Harvest Food Bank is almost like a second home to so many Ohio Army National Guard soldiers. They have been deployed there and working it is their duty.

We asked guard headquarters to find us a local, special soldier who has gone above and beyond this already special duty.

“He takes six to 10 soldiers out to food distributions all over the Mahoning Valley on his own and, you know, this is close to his home. He’s really able to feed his neighbors here and I think that’s really important to the Mahoning Valley,” said Warrant Officer Candidate Adam Fuller.

“Someone has to step in and take that role and show my young ‘Joes’ how to take on that role as well,” Sgt. Hunt said.

Sgt. Hunt’s men and women regard him as a good team leader.

“He’s never been the kind of guy that’s angry and yells at you. He’s always understanding,” said Specialist Matt Lanterman, who is on Sgt. Hunt’s team.

“My grandfather served 25 years, Air Force, between Jerusalem and all that. He loved it, so I kind of wanted to step in and take that role. My dad never got the chance and I definitely wanted to, you know, make my grandpa proud,” Hunt said.

Sgt. Hunt and the men and women of the Ohio Army National Guard will not quit or leave us until this mission is over. Let’s hope it doesn’t last too much longer.