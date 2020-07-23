Hometown Hero wins national paramedic award after quick thinking saved man’s life

After making a quick decision to break with protocol, Lorie Burton was able to save a man's life

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – This week’s Hometown Hero is a paramedic who used her training and quick thinking to save a man’s life. But, it was her dedication to her patients and her love for the community that led Lorie Burton to be nationally recognized.

Burton has worked as a paramedic for over 22 years, the last 17 with AMR in Youngstown. In her years of service, she has learned to think on her feet to do what’s best for her patients.

“There’s no typical situation, every patient reacts differently to modalities and you hope that the mind track that you have is working. If it doesn’t, you have to move on to the next one,” she said.

Last July, Burton responded to a call of a man suffering from a heart attack. She made a decision to break with protocol that saved his life.

“In that situation, it was not in the patient’s best interest to wait another two to three minutes to transport, which the transport was itself just maybe two minutes,” she said.

It was a move combined with her dedication and professionalism that led Burton to be nominated for and to win the Star of Life Award. It is given to ambulance professionals who go above and beyond the call of duty.

Burton was humbled by the recognition for the work she has done.

“Everything that you do, your education, your continuing education and your skills, it makes you feel like your efforts actually paid off,” she said.

For Burton, it’s all about serving the community she loves.

“Seventeen years ago I moved into the city from Pennsylvania and I fell in love with it. I love the people in this community. I love the school districts — my kids go to Kirkmere. There’s so much to learn from this city,” she said.