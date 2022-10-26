(WYTV) – Coats of every size, line the back room of Tony Villanueva’s house. For his late wife, Lindsey, it was a dream, to help less fortunate kids in the Valley. It started with a phone call to Lindsey’s sister Alissa.

“When we lost Lindsey last year and the dust kind of settled, he came to us and said he wanted to make this official and keep it going. And we really weren’t surprised. And we were all behind him, and ready to be his cheerleader,” said Alissa Hallock.

Lindsey started collecting coats with a simple Facebook post, but Tony knew she wanted to make a bigger impact.

“We always said that we don’t want to make it bigger, we want to make it better. This year we want to make it better than last year. And next year make it better than this year,” said Villanueva.

With the weather turning colder, it was time to start making deliveries.

“We actually delivered coats already to someplace safe in warren. And the response was incredible. Just knowing that they’re going to a great cause, to children in need. It feels great to deliver those coats,” continued Villanueva.

At times it can be overwhelming, but there’s strength in numbers. Boot drives from area fire departments, and other fundraisers would’ve made Lindsey proud, especially of her husband.

“I think she would be surprised, but also not. Because that’s the kind of guy Tony is, and he’s driven,” Hallock continued.

So when you go to buy a coat this fall, pick one up for a kid in need and remember Lindsey.