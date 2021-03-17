Hometown Hero who would do anything for community now receiving support from them

Bill Cummins believes his illness has strengthened his passion to give back to those who have lost so much

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – This week’s Hometown Hero is big on kindness and helping his community. As a funeral director, he has helped people through grief in some of their hardest moments, but they’ve also helped him right back.

Bill Cummins is the owner of the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home on North Main Street in Hubbard.

“I have a big heart. I try to be kind to everybody. I’m not perfect by any stretch of the imagination but I try to do right by Him,” he said.

By doing right by his community, Cummins is a familiar face around Hubbard, someone people can rely on no matter where they are in life.

“I guess I live my life to help everybody else,” he said.

Cummins has been at the funeral home for 31 years. He helps families through their grief and as they say their final goodbyes to their loved ones.

“At the time of the funeral is the easiest time because everyone is there for you. It’s next week, it’s next month, next year when we go back into depression and we’re trying to get throughout grief. That’s when we need people and you know, maybe six months, eight months later, ‘Hey, I need help.’ Well, we’re here to help you,” he said.

At the height of the pandemic, Cummins took it upon himself to give back to those who were struggling. He went around to all of the local restaurants in Hubbard and bought $10 gift certificates. He then gave them out to people in need.

“Just a small, little token of appreciation to all the small business owners here in town to help the people that were out of business and didn’t have a job,” Cummins said.

Behind the scenes, Cummins has been fighting his own battle with cancer. On Wednesday, he started his third round of chemo. It hasn’t been easy.

“Nope, not easy at all. But I’m going through this for a reason. It’ll make me stronger, it’ll make me better and I will beat it. I’ll definitely beat it and be here for a long time,” he said.

It’s that optimism that has inspired so many. The community is rallying around him as he has done for them. He can’t thank them enough.

As for being a Hometown Hero, Cummins says he likes staying out of view, doing good on the down-low.

“You don’t think about what you do for people. I guess it’s not that I’ve come harden to it because I don’t. I’m a very emotional person and everything that I do comes from the heart. I guess between the heart and Him, that’s what gets me through everything,” he said.