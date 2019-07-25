Hometown Hero volunteers with Red Cross to install safety devices throughout Valley

Gery Offerdalh has been volunteering with the American Red Cross for five years

LIBERTY, Ohio (WYTV) – This week’s Hometown Hero can help save your life with his team of volunteers who go out every week installing a device in homes across Northeastern Ohio.

The American Red Cross never sleeps, and Gary Offerdalh wants to make sure you wake up if there’s a fire in your home — he installs free smoke detectors.

“It depends on how many applications we get confirmed but we try to do between 10 and 20 hours a week. So if we do that many, we do probably 50 to 60 alarms in that week,” he said.

Offerdalh has been volunteering with the Red Cross for five years and hasn’t slowed down.

The smoke detector you get from the Red Cross lasts a long time. You don’t have to change the battery, you change the detector itself.

“The smoke alarm is only good for 10 years. There’s a chemical in there that expires after 10 years. They need to replace the whole alarm,” said volunteer Ray Wright, of Hubbard.

Wright is one of Offerdalh’s team members.

When asked what it’s like to work for Offerdalh, another team member, Joe Fabrizio, said, “He’s okay. We need to keep him in line, you know!”

People are always losing their homes to fires, floods and other natural disasters. So, the Red Cross can always use more volunteers like Offerdalh and his team.

If you’d like to volunteer or are in need of a smoke detector in your house, call the Red Cross’ Lake to River Chapter at 330-392-2551. Their office is located at 3530 Belmont Ave., Suite 7 in Youngstown.