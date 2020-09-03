Hometown Hero uses vintage t-shirt sales to support Akron Children’s Hospital

Linda Barton, owner of New Dawn Design in Girard, started the Sweet Memories line of vintage clothing

GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) – The staff at a local t-shirt design company launched a new line of clothing that highlights Youngstown’s role in the early ice cream industry, but it also raises money for Akron Children’s Hospital.

“I told them I wanted to make a commemorative line focusing on Youngstown Proud. So, I got a licensing agreement to design and print apparel for Good Humor, focusing around Youngstown,” Barton said. “We decided to not just make a t-shirt featuring Good Humor but loop in Akron Children’s Hospital as well.”

The new line of t-shirts gives back to the hospital that helped her family. Barton’s daughter was a patient at Akron Children’s Hospital while suffering from a serious infection.

“When my daughter was 9 years old, she was in Akron Children’s Hospital for two weeks. She had MRSA and it got in her bloodstream, so she had a pick in her heart,” Barton said.

The Sweet Memories line is being designed by recent YSU graduate Abbey Scoville, who is happy to be working with recognizable brands and to give back to the community.

“Art is definitely my passion. It’s something I’ve done my whole life. In order to use it and give back at the same time – that’s amazing,” Scoville said.

The Sweet Memories line of shirts are available at the Giant Eagle in Liberty Township and at Gifted at Applegate in Sharon.

Twenty percent of sales from the Sweet Memories line goes to Akron Children’s hospital.