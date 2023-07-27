CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – – In today’s day and age, it can be easy to lose sight of life’s simple pleasures. In this Week’s Hometown Hero report, a Canfield man reminds us of the importance of taking a step back and learning how to appreciate the little things.

A friendly honk and wave. That’s all it takes to keep smiles plastered on Christ Wetzen’s face. Waving at cars and getting them to honk back is a job he takes very seriously, keeping track of each honk he gets.

“The most I ever got was 1,800,” Christopher said.

If you drive down Route 46 in the afternoon, chances are you’ll find him. At 3 p.m. every day, Christopher sets up shop at the foot of his yard with his wagon, chair, umbrella and sign. He’s been doing it for years but his level of enthusiasm never wavers.

Christopher started the tradition with his mother, Gloria, as a young child. After Gloria passed away, he kept the tradition alive. Earl Evans, a truck driver Christopher met years ago, took him in and they’ve been living together ever since.

“He tells me all the time that’s what makes him happy, That’s what makes him happy is being out there with his people,” Earl said.

Earl said it’s been incredible watching the community truly connect with Christopher.

“There was one guy that came and he said, ‘You know, I used to go home Route 11. I heard about him, so now I get off and go down 46 just so I can blow the horn at him,'” Earl said.

“Huggable and loveable. I’m huggable and loveable,” Christopher said.