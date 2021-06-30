Hometown Hero uses own life experiences to connect with homeless at Warren shelter

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – This week’s Hometown Hero is a woman who serves as an inspiration for those living in Warren’s Christy House homeless shelter.

Teresa Hosey uses her life experiences to make sure others can get back on their feet, just like she did.

Hosey is the program director for the Christy House, which is run by the Greater Warren-Youngstown Urban League. The organization has always been an inspiration for Hosey.

“I always wanted to be a part of the Urban League. It was my first time ever seeing Black people in offices,” she said.

After spending time in prison, the Urban League gave Hosey a purpose and a place to get on her feet. Hosey wanted to be a part of the Christy House because she also spent some of her own life as homeless.

“I learned to be a friend to the homeless because I was homeless at one time — by choice. I wasn’t always in this position I’m in now,” Hosey said.

Hosey also knows that the shelter is the last resort for many of its current residents.

“If it wasn’t for the Christy House, a lot of people wouldn’t have anywhere to go because they dump them out everywhere else and they have so many restrictions that they can’t stay in other places,” Hosey said.

Hosey was recognized by her co-workers at the Urban League for her positive attitude and her ability to connect with and help the shelter’s residents.

“Everybody and anybody that’s down on their luck, if you’ve got breath in your body and you’ve got a shelter like the Christy House, you can get on your feet,” she said.

Hosey says she’s exactly where she wants and needs to be, and wouldn’t have it any other way.

“How many people can actually say they love their job and there’s not no big bucks involved? If I wanted to be rich, I sure wouldn’t be doing what I’ve been doing,” she said.