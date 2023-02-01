BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WYTV) — This week’s Hometown Hero takes us to Berlin Center, where a man who is all about helping people fix cars recently braved elements to repair cars out in the community.

If you talk to Dean Carson Jr., he’ll tell you he was born with a wrench in his hand. Known as D.J. to friends, the mechanic is always willing to fix up a vehicle.

“I love working on cars,” Carson says. “Anybody needs anything, I just get a phone call or get a text and I go and do what I need to do.”

A friend of Carson’s posted on Facebook that he was looking for work.

Three weeks ago, a woman called him because her daughter’s car couldn’t turn. She was stuck in the Austintown Chick-fil-A’s parking lot. In the middle of windy winter day, Carson went to work.

“I went and got a power steering pump and fixed it right in the parking lot for her,” Carson says. “She was very thankful, and everybody was happy when I got it fixed and all said and done.”

Dean has helped around 15 people in the last month.

He was surprised to receive his hometown hero award.

“I never would have expected anything like that. I mean, I really appreciate it,” Carson says. “A little bit of recognition goes a long way.”

Right now, he’s is looking to become a mechanic at a shop. A dad of three, he’s out making repairs in the community to pay his bills.

He’s passionate about helping others get back on the road.

“It’s what I love doing,” Carson says. “I’m just going to continue to keep doing, keep going on. I’m looking for a job, but at the same time, I’ll just keep doing what I’m doing.”