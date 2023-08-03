BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — This week’s Hometown Hero doesn’t save animals, or fill a food pantry, but he inspires people all over the world with his comedy.

Like many, he discovered the social media app TikTok and decided it was time to go for his dream to be a comedian. He’s always had a quick wit, naturally funny. He also happens to be deaf.

When COVID hit, it was time for Justin Loncar to meet the world!

“So I hoped with my comedy to educate both deaf and the hearing worlds,” he said.

Loncar’s comedy isn’t political, and it’s clean. It’s centered around breaking stereotypes. He was shocked at how his following exploded.

On TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, and I have 1.5 million altogether,” he said.

Fear is something that can sometimes hold us back. Here’s how Loncar overcame his.

“You have to push yourself to start, now, and see if it’s working for you,” he said.

He has been busy, traveling to give inspirational speeches.

“Seventeen states — I went to the deaf school theatre to perform my stand-up,” he said.

Inclusion brand spirits saw his following and got in touch with him to have a meeting. Now he’s the face of their vodka.

“They said that my story, my dream, my goals, is very, very similar to their vodka story,” he said.

His advice to those with special needs?

“My advice is… Be yourself,” he said. “And I hope to keep on inspiring you.”