YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — Dennis De Santis: Youngstown native, retired international business consultant and humanitarian. This week’s Hometown Hero focuses on a faraway home, as his charitable group is helping Ukraine.

De Santis earned his two business degrees from Youngstown State University, some life experience from the Peace Corp and his love of Ukraine from two grandparents.

When the Russians invaded, he and his daughter, Adrienne, felt compelled to do something. Within weeks, he set up a charitable group to send supplies directly to Ukraine, such as generators to keep hospital lights burning.

“Over 225 hospitals have been damaged or destroyed in Ukraine,” De Santis said. “In addition to that, there are 8 million displaced people.”

He said through his international contacts, he’s been able to leverage ever dollar donated into $50 or more in aid and place that help where it’s needed.

“That support to the Ukrainian people is essential. They welcome it, they appreciate it, they’ll never forget it,” De Santis said.

While he admits Russia is a strong country, the Ukrainians are stubborn, determined to keep resisting.

“There’s nothing a Ukrainian loves more than finding a way around an obstacle,” De Santis said. “Tell a Ukrainian you can’t do something, he’ll immediately begin thinking, ‘How am I going to do that?'”

Those interested in donating to De Santis and other’s cause can do so at UkraineAid.org.

“The Ukrainians are not going to quit,” De Santis said. “They’ll fight to the end, and they will emerge from this a stronger and stronger country.”

De Santis: A Hometown Hero with a global reach.