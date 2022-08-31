VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – The Girl Scout vest has been a part of Makayla Tarr’s wardrobe since she was in kindergarten. She’s traveled the world with her unit and has the merit badges to prove it.

Makayla is now entering a part of scouting that few see. She is about to become a Gold Award recipient. Her Aunt, Cathy Miller, explains what it takes to reach this milestone.

“The girls have to spend 80 hours on a project. They have to build a team to help them and they have to choose an idea, typically the idea is something near and dear to their heart and has a lasting effect on the community,” Miller said.

For her service project, Makayla decided to give something back to her community. A drop-off box to properly dispose of American flags.

“The community has wanted one for a while, so I stepped in and decided that I would take that as my project,” she said.

There are veterans in her family, so Makayla said she had the what and the why, but what about the how?

“I had numerous bake sales and donations from various community members and family members,” she said.

She raised over $,2000 over the last year and a half.

Makayla is a role model for her younger sister Olivia, as well as the younger students coming up in the Mathews School District.

“Makayla sets an example for all of the kids in our building,” said Mathews High School Principal George Garrett. “She does volleyball in the fall, indoor track in the winter, and then track and field in the spring. She’s been part of our art club, our Spanish club, and obviously, in the Girl Scouts where she does a great job there.”

The Flag Drop-off box will be dedicated at a 9/11 memorial ceremony at the Vienna Township Fire Department.