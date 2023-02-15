WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — This week’s Hometown Hero is the mother a girl who uses a wheelchair, and she’s working tirelessly to help other families in the same position.

It’s not unusual for Danella Monsman’s kitchen table to be covered with candy and Easter eggs. Dozens of baskets grace her space, all to help raise money for a wheelchair-accessible van for close friends.

“I know firsthand the struggle that Heather [Bentley] goes through with providing care for [her daughter] Cambrie, because insurance does not cover these types of things,” says Danella.

The cause is close to Danella’s heart. Her own daughter, Krista, was born with spinal muscular atrophy just like Cambrie.

Danella’s Egg My Yard fundraiser helped the Monsmans get a wheelchair-accessible van and wheelchair ramp for their home.

“Both of us work full time but because of the cost of these accessible vehicles we just couldn’t do it,” Danella says.

She says it costs over $30,000 for the van — which is needed to help prevent injuries getting in and out of the car.

“It makes a world of difference to the kids — to be able to push a button for them to get in and out of their car by themselves is a form of independence,” Danella says.

And because of the community’s kindness, she wants to make sure no kid with a disability goes without what they need.

“I wanted to start working with a different family every year to try and take some of the burden from them and get them what they need for their kids,” Danella says.

She is planning on creating a nonprofit to help families for years to come.

Krista Monsman says she’s proud of her mom’s dedication.

“She puts in a lot of work, definitely,” says Krista. “Most of the time, every day she’s sitting on the counter, too, putting in egg orders and stuff.”